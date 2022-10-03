General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

