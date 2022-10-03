General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 84.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 209,120 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $89,428,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.