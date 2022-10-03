GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.36 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.87. The company has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.