Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,991 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,656,000 after acquiring an additional 128,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.51.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

