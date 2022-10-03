G&S Capital LLC Buys 711 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $126.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.21 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

