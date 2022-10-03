G&S Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PG opened at $126.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.21 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

