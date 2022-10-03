Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $46.21 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 3.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

PFE stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.