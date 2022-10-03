Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $485,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

CCI opened at $144.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.18 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

