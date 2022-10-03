Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The firm has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

