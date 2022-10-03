Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 145 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.0% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.