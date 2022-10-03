Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 940 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 46,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 126,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after buying an additional 25,828 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 150,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.11. The company has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.