Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,744,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $116.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

