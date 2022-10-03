Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,067 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $104.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

