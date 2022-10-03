Ignite Planners LLC Sells 20,256 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,256 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 10.4% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

