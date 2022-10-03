Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $944,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

