Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,229.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

