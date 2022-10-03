Investors Research Corp Purchases 287 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7,080.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 296,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 292,195 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $134.21 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

