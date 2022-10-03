Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 73,245 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,909.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,245 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

