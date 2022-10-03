Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 10,456 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,456 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,815 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 135,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 10,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average of $155.38.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

