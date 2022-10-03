Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

JNJ stock opened at $163.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.87. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

