JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,159,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 259,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 33,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $104.50 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

