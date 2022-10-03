Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.59 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 88,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $121.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

