Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Sells 6,600 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.67.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.