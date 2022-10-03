Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.