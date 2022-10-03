Keene & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

