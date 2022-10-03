Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 371.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 24,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.63.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

