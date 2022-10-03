Ledyard National Bank Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,159,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 259,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 33,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $104.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

