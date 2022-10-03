Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 88,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

