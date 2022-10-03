Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 155 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $505.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.57. The company has a market cap of $472.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.