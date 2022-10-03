MAI Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock opened at $125.81 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $132.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

