MAI Capital Management Has $224,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 60,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.18. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

