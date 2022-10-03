Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 377,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 88,662 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

