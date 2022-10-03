Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 377,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 88,662 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

