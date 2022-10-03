Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $9.73 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.
Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.67 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
