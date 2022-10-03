Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

