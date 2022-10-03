Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,017 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $126.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $126.21 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

