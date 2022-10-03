Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23,440 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average of $180.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

