Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 10,981 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $110,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 124,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

