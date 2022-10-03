Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,877 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $118.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $6,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,442,766. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $6,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,442,766. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $1,548,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507,209 shares in the company, valued at $388,241,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 642,048 shares of company stock valued at $99,283,142. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

