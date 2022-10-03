Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 172 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

NYSE:HD opened at $275.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

