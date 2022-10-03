Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 2,128 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ONEOK by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in ONEOK by 477.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $51.24 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.