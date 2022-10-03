Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $204.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $204.59 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.51.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

