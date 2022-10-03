Monument Capital Management Buys 1,031 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Shares of V opened at $177.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.11. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

