Monument Capital Management Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 225,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

