Monument Capital Management Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $126.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $146.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.21 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

