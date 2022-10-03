Monument Capital Management Purchases 598 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

CVX stock opened at $143.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average is $159.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

