Monument Capital Management Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

VZ stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.