Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

