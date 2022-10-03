Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The company has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

