Nadler Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.97 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

